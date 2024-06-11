Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

