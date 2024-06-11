Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $157,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after acquiring an additional 344,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

