Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 314.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

