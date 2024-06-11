Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

