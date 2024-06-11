Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

