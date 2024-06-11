Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

