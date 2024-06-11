Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

