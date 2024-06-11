Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

