London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42 on July 12th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Security Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($36.61) on Tuesday. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The stock has a market cap of £352.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,050 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,054.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About London Security

Featured Articles

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

