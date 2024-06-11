London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42 on July 12th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Security Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($36.61) on Tuesday. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The stock has a market cap of £352.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,050 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,054.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About London Security
