Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.41. 25,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 26,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

