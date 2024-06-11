ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

