Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.65. Marchex shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 67,180 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marchex

Marchex Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.