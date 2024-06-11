Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Up 6.7%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). 336,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 332,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

