MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

