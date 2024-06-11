Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

TSE MDP opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

