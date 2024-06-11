Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:MDP)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

TSE MDP opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.