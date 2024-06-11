MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.66. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.41 and a 1 year high of C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold 67,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,088 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.