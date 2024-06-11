MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$28.68 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.41 and a 12 month high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.66.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,088. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.