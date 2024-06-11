Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,218,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

