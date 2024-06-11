Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MCY opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

