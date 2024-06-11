Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus

Merus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.