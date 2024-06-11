Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 6.7 %
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
