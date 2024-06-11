Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 401,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 512,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Specifically, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.