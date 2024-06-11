Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) versus La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Financial Review

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $31.76 million 0.52 -$7.82 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $10.42 billion 2.06 $1.17 billion $0.90 18.79

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.10% 5.36% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares La Rosa and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for La Rosa and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats La Rosa on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.