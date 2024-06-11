Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 6.7%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 1,322,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 746,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.45 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.84.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

