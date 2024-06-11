Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($381.76).

Mondi Stock Down 1.0 %

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($18.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,513.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,455.98. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.90). The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,700 ($21.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.65) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.39).

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

