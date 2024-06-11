Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 360,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 516,457 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 68,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

