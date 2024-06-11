Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Acquires 66 Shares

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($190.78).
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Peter Duffy purchased 65 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($190.37).
- On Friday, April 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 70 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($193.43).
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £31,519.40 ($40,136.76).
Mony Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Mony Group stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Mony Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,743.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.
Mony Group Company Profile
Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
