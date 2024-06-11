MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.32% from the company’s current price.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

