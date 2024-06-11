Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $373.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

