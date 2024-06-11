Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $85.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

