M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,672 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

