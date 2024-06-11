National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.82. The stock has a market cap of C$44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.