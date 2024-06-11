National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:ALS opened at C$22.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.70.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.