National Bank Financial Comments on Saputo Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.06.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

