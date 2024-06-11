National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.06.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

