National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$692.40 million.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.