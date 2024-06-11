National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

