Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 890,461 shares of company stock worth $10,961,539 and sold 79,435 shares worth $828,269. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.