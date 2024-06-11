NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 5,796 put options.

NetApp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 352,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NetApp by 132.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

