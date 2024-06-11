NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,687 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.99% of NETGEAR worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NETGEAR by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares in the company, valued at $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,967 shares of company stock worth $391,240. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

