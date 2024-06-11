NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.6%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 5,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.