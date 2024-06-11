Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 18,137 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 340,475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.