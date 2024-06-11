Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

