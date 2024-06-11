Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 47 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $445.42 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $451.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.