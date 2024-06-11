Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,595. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

