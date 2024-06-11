Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

VNT stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

