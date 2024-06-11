Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Pentair by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after buying an additional 392,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 259,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $14,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.