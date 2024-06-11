Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

