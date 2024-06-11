Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

