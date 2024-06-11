Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $1,503,850. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.